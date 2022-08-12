NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest Burned Area Emergency Response team is beginning aerial seeding and mulching on August 14. This operation will take place in the south-central part of the Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon Fire burn scar.

SNSF says the seeding and mulching will help soak up rainfall and help stabilize hillsides and reduce post-fire runoff and erosion. They say the mulch will help protect seeds and lead to a quicker vegetation recovery. While these steps will help, SNSF says flooding is still possible if heavy rains fall in the fire scar area.

Residents in the area should expect more traffic in the area. Helicopters will be flying over the burned area near the Gallinas Canyon. Heavy equipment and truck traffic will also be present in the area.