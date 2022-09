NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Contractors have completed a key step in recovery following the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire. The Forest Service says they’ve completed aerial seeding and mulching on about 9,400 acres that have burned.

The seed mix of native grasses and barley took root quickly. They say it will help stabilize the soil and prevent flash flooding. Crews have also worked to clear debris and repair forest roads and bridges damaged by flash flooding.