Advocates speak out in support of undocumented workers

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Protests are planned across the state as advocates push for an easier path to citizenship for undocumented workers. Somos un Pueblo Unido held a rally in front of the Capitol in Santa Fe.

The group is calling for the president and Congress to create legislation, giving immigrants legal protection to stay and work in the United States. “When we play a vital role in keeping the country’s economy afloat, it is unjust to label us essential, yet at the same time in our communities, continue to be deportable and excluded from federal stimulus,” said one speaker at the protest.

Demonstrations are expected throughout the week.

