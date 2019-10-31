Live Now
Advocates for students revive lawsuit against New Mexico

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – School districts and parents are reviving litigation that accused the state of failing to provide a sound education to vulnerable children from minority communities, non-English speaking households, impoverished families and those with disabilities.

Two groups of plaintiffs filed motions Wednesday to revive a dormant lawsuit more than a year after a district court judge ruled that lawmakers and state education officials failed to ensure an adequate education.

The Democrat-led Legislature and first-year Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham have authorized a nearly half-billion-dollar increase in annual spending on public education. They raised teacher salaries, channeled money toward at-risk students and extended academic calendars.

Center on Law and Poverty attorney Gail Evans says the money missed the mark and was soaked up by salaries without a long-term plan for transformation.

