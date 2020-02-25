Advocates encourage immigrants to learn the facts before canceling benefits

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Local immigrant advocates are working to clear up misinformation about the Trump Administration’s newly enacted ‘Public Charge’ rule, discouraging certain people from using public assistance.

“If you are already a permanent resident or have your green card, it will not apply to you,” said Teague Gonzalez with the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty.

The rule calls on immigrants to prove they will not rely on public assistance like Medicaid and Snap benefits when applying for residency. Gonzalez says there has been a lot of fear and confusion about how it works.

For one thing, most immigrants are not actually affected and those who are can still use a lot of benefits without it counting against them. Also, public assistance is only one-factor officials consider, so using them will not necessarily disqualify you.

“If you had high education, resources, were in an age category the government thinks means you’ll be a worker for a longer period of time, those would be positive factors,” said Gonzalez.

Ultimately, Gonzalez says families should seek expert advice before canceling any benefits.

For more information, click here.