Adoptions at Valencia Co. Animal Shelter up, euthanizations down

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Valencia County Animal Shelter says it’s seeing fewer euthanizations and high adoptions. The shelter brought in more than 5,000 dogs and cats last year, and 927 were euthanized. That’s 400 fewer than the year before. Most were feral cats or animals that had extreme health or behavior issues. Nearly 1,500 animals were adopted.

According to Valencia County Animal Shelter’s Facebook page, last year, 2,063 animals were transferred to rescues in New Mexico and Colorado as well as other places across the country. The shelter says in 1999, 5,947 dogs and cats were brought in and out of that number, 5,547 were euthanized.

