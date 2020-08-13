Administrative Office of the Courts tests new online payment system for copying fees, other services

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico district courts in six counties launched a new system where the public can now pay online for court case copies. The Administrative Office of the Courts said the online payment system can help reduce the number of people who need to visit a courthouse during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The online system provides a convenient, secure method to pay for copies of court documents,” said Fourth Judicial District Chief Judge Gerald Baca in a news release Thursday. “New Mexicans should first call the district court clerk’s office to arrange for their copies and determine the cost. They can then pay online.”

They also say in the Fourth and Sixth Judicial Districts, fees for photocopies or certified copies of court case records can be paid online along with other services, such as a CD or tape copy of a recording of a court proceeding.

The Fourth Judicial District covers San Miguel, Mora and Guadalupe counties, with district courts in the communities of Las Vegas, Mora and Santa Rosa. The Sixth Judicial District encompasses Grant, Hidalgo and Luna counties, with district courts in Silver City, Lordsburg and Deming.

The Administrative Office of the Courts said the New Mexico Judiciary intends to expand online and telephonic payment options for court fees statewide within the next 12 months.

