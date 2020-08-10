Administrative Office of the Courts launches new mobile app

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the stay-at-home orders still in place, the courts are making it easier to get information on civil and criminal cases.

“New Mexico Courts are committed to using innovative technology, like this software program, to improve public access to information about the judicial system,” said Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael E. Vigil in a press release Monday.

The Administration Office of the Courts has launched a new mobile app where people can access information on hearing dates, names of parties, attorneys, presiding judges, and other important information in a case.

The Judiciary has allowed online access to court case summary information through its Case Lookup system on the New Mexico Courts website. While this information has always been accessible online, it’s now easier to access on a cell phone or tablet.