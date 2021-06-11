Adelante has been caring for Albuquerque seniors for 20 years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Supporting seniors and people with disabilities is the mission of Adelante Senior Assisted Living. They work to meet the needs of our aging population in New Mexico by providing flexible, community-based senior programs. Not only have they given support to people with disabilities for over 43 years but they also have been giving support to seniors for almost 20 years.

Jill Beets, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Adelante says they offer another option for families looking for senior care. “What we saw in the market was a lot of huge nursing homes coming in, and we wanted to provide an option that was going to be a little more affordable and a little more homelike,” Beets said.

Beets said Adelante has been fortunate coming out of the pandemic. “Obviously we do caregiving, so if you’re feeding someone or bathing somebody you can’t be six feet apart but we were really fortunate not to lose any clients and to keep everybody safe, which is the most important thing,” said Beets.