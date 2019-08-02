Additional lawsuit filed over Chaco oil and gas lease sales

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Another lawsuit has been filed over oil and gas lease sales near Chaco Culture National Historical Park.

The Santa Fe New Mexican is reporting that the new lawsuit against the Bureau of Land Management has been filed in district court by counsel for the Western Environmental Law Center, WildEarth Guardians, and the Sierra Club. The lawsuit challenges drilling leases within a 10-mile radius of the national park.

The same environmental advocacy and tribal groups filed a lawsuit back in 2015 that challenged the agency’s approval of lease sales that took place between 2010 and 2016.