NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is looking for evidence as to whether or not the “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was denied training days with Alec Baldwin and whether or not that contributed to the on-set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Rust Productions filed a motion for a protective order on sensitive documents being released, calling the state’s subpoena, “burdensome.” The state says such documents may confirm or disprove the claim that Gutierrez-Reed was not given the number of training days she requested with Baldwin. Judge Mary Marlow Sommer said Rust Productions must provide the documents, but some stipulations to the release can be made. Rust Productions has been given until October 20 to comply.