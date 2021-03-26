Additional details released on Lordsburg plane crash

LORDSBURG, N.M. (KRQE) – Additional details have been released about a plane crash that happened south of Lordsburg and left two people injured. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a single-engine aircraft went down around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24.

Authorities say the U.S. Border Patrol agents assisted New Mexico State Police in a search and rescue of the aircraft at the southern end of the Pyramid Mountains. According to a press release, following an extensive search, Lordsburg agents were able to locate a pilot and passenger at coordinates provided by NMSP.

Authorities say both individuals were off-duty police officers with the Fulshear Police Department in Fulshear, Texas. The pilot, Adam Schoof, was reportedly injured but conscious and was lying outside of the aircraft while the passenger, Dillon Rice, also conscious, appeared to have injuries and required extraction from the aircraft by agents.

CBP states that the victims’ injuries included lacerations throughout their bodies, a broken leg, and one of the victims was reportedly going into shock. Following over four hours on the ground, agents were able to transport both victims to emergency medical services from Hidalgo County.

Officials say both subjects were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.