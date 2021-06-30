Additional details released in Santa Fe Police officer-involved shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have provided the name of the Santa Fe Police officer involved in last week’s officer-involved shooting. NMSP reports that investigators learned on June 23 that around 10:07 a.m. the Santa Fe Police Department responded to a fight and shooting incident at De Vargas Park.

Authorities say SFPD officers searched the area and located a male suspect later identified as 29-year-old Francisco Javier Lino-Gutierrez who was armed with a handgun. Police state that as SFPD Sergeant Bradley Lopez responded to the incident, he overheard the call of a foot pursuit on his radio by another SFPD officer on De Vargas Street.

As Sergeant Lopez arrived at the scene, he reportedly saw an SFPD officer pursuing Lino-Gutierrez on foot who was said to be armed with a handgun. The chase continued down Old Santa Fe Trail and Alameda Street and during the pursuit, NMSP reports Lino-Gutierrez waived the handgun and pointed it towards officers while running north on Old Santa Fe Trail and towards a crowded tourist area.

Lino-Gutierrez reportredly stopped and turned towards the SFPD officers who authorities say gave him numerous verbal commands. Police say Sergeant Lopez then discharged his firearm towards Lino-Gutierrez at least once, striking him.

Lino-Gutierrez was pronounced dead at the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator. Sergeant Bradley Lopez has been with the Santa Fe Police Department for about seven and a half years. NMSP states no officers or bystanders were injured in the incident.

