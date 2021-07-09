Additional details provided in fatal deputy-involved shooting of Roswell man

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have provided an update on a Chaves County Sheriff’s Office fatal deputy-involved shooting that took place in June. Police report that on June 27, 2021, around 5 p.m., CCSO responded to a residence on North Washington in Roswell regarding a domestic dispute involving a firearm between a man and woman in a vehicle.

The man, identified as 25-year-old Oscar Najera, reportedly drove away in the vehicle. NMSP says that CCSO Deputy Raul Ramos located the vehicle parked unattended at a Stripes gas station located at 2600 West Street and observed a male matching the description of Najera exit the vehicle and walk away.

Authorities say while searching the area, another CCSO deputy located Najera walking behind a residence near Evergreen Street when Najera allegedly fled on foot. During a foot pursuit, a CCSO deputy is said to have discharged his Taser unsuccessfully.

NMSP state that at that time, Deputy Ramos and CCSO Deputy Ricardo Delgado, who were searching for Najera on foot, got into Deputy Ramos’s patrol vehicle and drove towards 504 Evergreen Avenue. Police say as Najera ran towards the front of the residence at that location he was met by Deputy Ramos and Deputy Delgado.

Authorities report that the deputies drew their firearms and gave numerous verbal commands to Najera and while attempting to take him into custody, deputies stated Najera reached towards his waistband and appeared as if he was reaching for an unknown object. At this time, police report Deputy Ramos and Deputy Delgado stated they feared for their lives and both fired their firearms toward Najera at least once, striking him.

The deputies reportedly rendered aid and called for emergency medical personnel. Najera sustained fatal injuries and the Office of the Medical Investigator pronounced him dead at the scene.

NMSP says a search of the vehicle at the Stripes gas station revealed a handgun was located in the vehicle. Deputy Ramos has been with the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office for about two years while Deputy Delgado has been with the department for about 10 months.

Following the completion of a New Mexico State Police investigation, the case will be forwarded to an assigned district attorney’s office for review.