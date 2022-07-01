JEMEZ SPRINGS (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest is closing more areas in the Jemez due to post-fire risks from the Cerro Pelado Fire. Officials made the decision to protect the public from potential debris flow and flash flooding.

Some popular recreation sites are exempt from the order including the Redondo Campground, East Fork Trailhead and Picnic Area, Trail 137, Los Conchas Trailhead, and Fishing Access Area. The closure will remain in effect until rescinded or until Dec. 31, whichever comes earlier. The closure order and map are posted on the SFNF website, and copies are available at SFNF headquarters and the Jemez Ranger District Office.