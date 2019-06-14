Actress Jennifer Garner visits migrant families in New Mexico

DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) Actress Jennifer Garner made a stop in New Mexico to visit migrant families. According to USA Today, earlier this week, Garner visited migrant children in Luna County.
Garner’s a board member of Save the Children, an organization that is known for helping children in times of crisis. Officials say Garner plans to ask the board for funding to help the city of Deming.
The director of the detention center told USA Today, over 7,000 people have been processed by volunteers with around 245 coming in each day.