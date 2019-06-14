Actress Jennifer Garner visits migrant families in New Mexico

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 25: Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer for Once Upon a Farm Jennifer Garner speaks onstage for “Farm? Fresh: Inside Jennifer Garner and John Foraker?s Burgeoning Organic Brand during day 3 of Fast Company Innovation Festival at 92nd Street Y on October 25, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fast Company)

DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) Actress Jennifer Garner made a stop in New Mexico to visit migrant families. According to USA Today, earlier this week, Garner visited migrant children in Luna County.

Garner’s a board member of Save the Children, an organization that is known for helping children in times of crisis. Officials say Garner plans to ask the board for funding to help the city of Deming.

The director of the detention center told USA Today, over 7,000 people have been processed by volunteers with around 245 coming in each day.