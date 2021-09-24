Activity booklet allows children to learn about Pecos Canyon

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials with the Santa Fe National Forest are launching Passport to Pecos, an educational program for kids. It’s a downloadable activity booklet that guides kids up the Pecos Canyon and helps them track what they see.

It also includes education on campfire safety, responsible recreation, and other important outdoor principles. After completing the booklet, children have an opportunity to share their adventures on social media using the hashtag #passportopecos. The activity book is available to download online. There are also a limited number of printed copies of the activity book available for those who are unable to print at home.