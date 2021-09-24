Activity booklet allows children to learn about Pecos Canyon

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials with the Santa Fe National Forest are launching Passport to Pecos, an educational program for kids. It’s a downloadable activity booklet that guides kids up the Pecos Canyon and helps them track what they see.

It also includes education on campfire safety, responsible recreation, and other important outdoor principles. After completing the booklet, children have an opportunity to share their adventures on social media using the hashtag #passportopecos. The activity book is available to download online. There are also a limited number of printed copies of the activity book available for those who are unable to print at home.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES