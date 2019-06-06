Activists to hold Bob Dylan birthday concert to benefit asylum seekers

Activists in Southwestern New Mexico are hoping to use Bob Dylan’s birthday to raise money for Central American asylum seekers. According to the Silver City Sun-News, the first “Bob Dylan Birthday Concert” featuring local artists will be held Saturday, June 8, in Silver City. Bob Dylan, turned 78 years old on May 24.

The newspaper reports The First Bob Dylan Birthday Concert will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Silver City, 3845 N. Swan St. Some of the featured musicians include Greg Renfro, Dale Rucklos, Amos Torres, Toni and Rick Spiegel, Sue and Eric Patterson and Joe Neri and the Silver City Slickers (Barbara and Ron Gabioud, Stephanie Smith, John Mooney and Becky Harwood).

Migrants passing through Deming will benefit from the proceeds. The city council voted last month to declare an emergency in response to the migrant influx.