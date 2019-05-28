Active shooter training with students and staff at Valencia High School

The sounds of gunshots and smoke surrounded a New Mexico school as part of a drill. Los Lunas schools and local law enforcement took part in active shooter training at Valencia High School on Tuesday.

Fire and EMS crews responded to victims who were played by students and staff, while officers and deputies worked to find the active shooter hiding on campus. It was a learning experience for everybody, including school officials.

“It was definitely a learning curve for us. We need to see how this all plays out, and that will help us make a decision on the spot so we can help law enforcement when they arrive,” Valencia High Assistant Principal Paul Carder said.

State Police, Los Lunas Police, and the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office were some of the departments who participated in the training.