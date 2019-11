ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say rumors of an active shooter at the New Mexico Military Institute are not true.

The school was put on lockdown after Roswell Police say a cadet arrived at the infirmary with a gunshot wound to the arm.

The cadet claims it was the result of drive-by shooting at another location, but that remains under investigation. No other information has been released by Roswell Police.