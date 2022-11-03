NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Major water concerns continue for the people of Acoma Pueblo, now in their seventh day without water. The governor of Acoma says the main water line failed last Thursday evening, knocking out water to hundreds of people in the pueblo.

It forced the closure of the local health clinic, dialysis center, and school. As of Wednesday night, the governor said the line was fixed but is asking the pueblo to conserve water so the tanks have time to refill.

“We are asking everyone to help us with refilling our water storage tanks, so please use limited water if you can,” said Governor Randal Vicente.

The pueblo can’t say when water will be fully restored. The main school in Acoma is closed but the pueblo says classes are continuing online.