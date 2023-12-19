NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new Texas immigration law has prompted a travel advisory in New Mexico from the local ACLU. The New Mexico chapter issued the advisory for New Mexicans traveling to Texas saying while the law goes into effect in March, folks should be prepared now. “There’s a huge risk of racial profiling, being a part of this enforcement, because how are local cops going to look at someone and say oh yeah, I know this person just entered the country illegally,” said ACLU-NM Border/Immigration Policy Advocate Leonardo Castaneda.

They say many New Mexicans travel to Texas for family or healthcare and that they should know their rights and have their immigration papers ready if needed. “Pretending that this is some sort off border solution when it’s not. This doesn’t make anything better, this doesn’t fix anything, this doesn’t help with folks coming to our southern border seeking refuge, safety, and asylum,” said Castaneda.

The national ACLU and Texas chapter of the ACLU plan to take legal action.