ACLU files lawsuit over alleged racial profiling at Santa Fe convenience store

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ACLU has filed a lawsuit on behalf of the college student who claims he was kicked out of a New Mexico convenience store because of his race.

Jordan McDowell, 22, says he was buying candy inside a Santa Fe Allsups on Cerrillos Road back in 2018. Video shows the clerk as she called police, saying she wanted McDowell out because he was “being arrogant, because he’s black.”

The ACLU filed suit, saying “this kind of discriminatory and dangerous profiling has no place in our state.” Allsups never issued an official comment on the incident, but a manager told KRQE News 13 the employee’s comments were unacceptable.