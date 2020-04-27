1  of  3
Live Now
Pres. Trump plans Monday Rose Garden press conference Number of US coronavirus cases nears 1 million WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Accused child killer’s request for release denied

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – An accused child killer’s request to get out of jail because of the coronavirus pandemic has been denied. Leland Hust is charged with the murder of six-year-old Ariana Romero.

Last month, his attorney’s filed a motion arguing jail conditions put Hust at higher risk of contracting COVID-19. Last week, District Court Judge George P. Eichwald denied the motion saying there was no change in the defendant’s circumstances that would ensure the safety of the community.

Related Coverage

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Monday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss