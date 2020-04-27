Accused child killer’s request for release denied

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – An accused child killer’s request to get out of jail because of the coronavirus pandemic has been denied. Leland Hust is charged with the murder of six-year-old Ariana Romero.

Last month, his attorney’s filed a motion arguing jail conditions put Hust at higher risk of contracting COVID-19. Last week, District Court Judge George P. Eichwald denied the motion saying there was no change in the defendant’s circumstances that would ensure the safety of the community.

Related Coverage