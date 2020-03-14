Access to rivers and streams point of contention for local outdoor groups

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Several outdoor groups are asking the state’s Supreme Court to weigh in on how the public can better access the state’s rivers and streams.

There’s been a long-running dispute over public access to rivers and streams that flow through private property. They’re looking to overturn a state game commission rule that gives landowners the ability to stop the public from accessing rivers and streams on that land.

Critics say the rule violates the state constitution and say wildlife managers don’t have the authority to determine how water-ways are classified.