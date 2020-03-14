Access to rivers and streams point of contention for local outdoor groups

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Several outdoor groups are asking the state’s Supreme Court to weigh in on how the public can better access the state’s rivers and streams.

There’s been a long-running dispute over public access to rivers and streams that flow through private property. They’re looking to overturn a state game commission rule that gives landowners the ability to stop the public from accessing rivers and streams on that land.

Critics say the rule violates the state constitution and say wildlife managers don’t have the authority to determine how water-ways are classified.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞