Access Act aims to bolster skilled jobs in New Mexico

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

Congressman Ben Ray Lujan has introduced legislation to support a skilled workforce in New Mexico.

The so-called Access Act helps pair local schools with apprenticeship programs for skilled workers like electricians and welders. If passed, the bill would provide the Department of Energy with $25 over the next five years.

The funding will help establish programs that support on-the-job training leading to careers. In jobs at Department of Energy National Laboratories and National Nuclear Security Administration sites. 

