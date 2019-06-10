Access Act aims to bolster skilled jobs in New Mexico

Congressman Ben Ray Lujan has introduced legislation to support a skilled workforce in New Mexico.

The so-called Access Act helps pair local schools with apprenticeship programs for skilled workers like electricians and welders. If passed, the bill would provide the Department of Energy with $25 over the next five years.

The funding will help establish programs that support on-the-job training leading to careers. In jobs at Department of Energy National Laboratories and National Nuclear Security Administration sites.