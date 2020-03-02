Accent mark mistake spotted on Santa Fe seal

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’ve visited the City of Santa Fe’s website recently you may have passed by a mistake without even knowing it.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the city put an accent mark on the wrong spot when they were spelling out the city’s full name on the official seal. The full name is “La Villa Real de la Santa Fe de San Francisco de Asis.” However, the city put an accent mark over the first “s” in Asis” instead of the “I”.

Mayor Alan Webber recognized it should be over the vowel instead.