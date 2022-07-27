NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is expanding a program aimed at training locals for careers in the film industry. $40 million in funding was secured during the last legislative session for the, “Next Generation Media Academy,” offering certificates for film and television jobs.

The academy had launched in Albuquerque earlier this year. Tuesday, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced and additional branch in Las Cruces. The academy will be at New Mexico State University’s Arrowhead Center and Dona Ana Community College.

The Las Cruces campuses will offer a bilingual curriculum as well as a program to teach high school and college instructors about the industry. Under New Mexico’s opportunity scholarship the academy will be free to New Mexicans.