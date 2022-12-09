ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police released more information on a Thursday night crash. They said speed was a factor.
The crash was a rollover, and it happened near Gibson and Arno just after 8 p.m. when a driver traveling west on Gibson lost control on a curve.
The car hit a pair of concrete barriers and rolled. The driver was ejected.
Both the driver and passenger died on the scene. It’s unknown if alcohol was involved.