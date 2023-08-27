ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is accused of trying to rob various fast food restaurants just days apart from one another.

Dominic Valdez tried to rob a Dairy Queen, McDonald’s, and Burger King, but was successful at Twister’s near Gibson and San Mateo receiving $60 to $80 in cash.

Police said during the robberies, Valdez drove a red Toyota Tacoma, attempting to cover his license plate with yellow cloth.

Police found the red Tacoma at a towing company. Officers found the handgun used in the robberies, a partially melted fentanyl pill, ammunition, and two cell phones.

Valdez is charged with three counts of armed robbery, and four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A warrant is out for his arrest.