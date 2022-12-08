ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Supreme Court Chief Justice C. Shannon Bacon has been selected to be a recipient of the Albuquerque Bar Association’s Distinguished Service Award. She will be the first to get the award.

They are honoring Bacon for her efforts to make the courts and legal process accessible to everyone regardless of their means.

“This award recognizes Chief Justice Bacon’s distinguished service and continued determination

to make the courts and legal process accessible to all people regardless of means,” said ABQ Bar Association President Meredith Johnstone, “The Chief Justice’s efforts have positively impacted the Albuquerque community and will continue to shape the legal profession.”

“I am deeply honored by the award,” said Chief Justice Bacon, “The Judiciary is committed to working in partnership with the legal community and others across New Mexico to advance justice for all.”

The chief justice has also led efforts to implement eviction prevention and diversion programs.