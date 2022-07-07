SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe says about 200 customers are experiencing discolored water. The city says it can happen for a number of reasons, including a water line break and fire hydrant flushing. The utility team is working to pinpoint the cause of the issue and hopes to have it resolved as soon as possible.

In the meantime, they are asking people to flush their line by leaving the water running for about five minutes. They suggest people capture that water and use it to water plants and trees around their homes. If the water is still cloudy, they ask for people to call the city.