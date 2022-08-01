NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The abortion clinic known as, ‘The Pink House,’ which is moving from Mississippi to Las Cruces, is set to open soon. The clinic was at the center of the case where the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade.

Director Shannon Brewer says the Las Cruces clinic will provide both medical and surgical abortions. She says they have already received calls from both local women and out-of-state to set up appointments. “They’re trying to see where can they go so we’re talking to patients from different states, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, Florida, now it’s Tennessee. These are places that we talk to every single day,” Las Cruces Women’s Health Organization Executive Director Shannon Brewer said.

The clinic has already drawn criticism from anti-abortion advocates. The Southwest Coalition for Life plans to open its own facility nearby.