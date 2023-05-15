NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A popular show that has been shot here in New Mexico will not be renewed for a fourth season. ABC has canceled the show “Big Sky” – a series that is set in Montana, starring Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, and Jensen Ackles.

The series debuted in November 2020 and had strong success during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, according to Deadline, ratings fell significantly in the show’s third season, which featured 13 episodes rather than the 18 episodes of the first two seasons.

According to the New Mexico Film Office, the third season of “Big Sky” employed 3,000 background actors and 650 crew members. ABC also recently canceled “Alaska Daily” and “The Company You Keep” after just one season of each.