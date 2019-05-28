Abandoned campfires down 64% from 2018 Memorial Day weekend
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - Santa Fe National Forest officials found 30 abandoned campfires during the three-day Memorial Day weekend.
This is still bad, but Deputy Fire Staff Officer Terrance Gallegos said that's a big improvement compared to the 84 abandoned campfires they found in 2018 during the Memorial Day weekend. According to a news release, the 64% drop in abandoned campfires may be the result of concerted efforts by the forest's fire prevention team to teach visitors how to properly extinguish a campfire.
According to Santa Fe National Forest officials, most of the abandoned campfires were found on the Pecos and Jemez Ranger Districts.
People planning on camping and making a campfire should do it safely by following Smokey Bear's campfire safety procedures. Campers should also never leave their campsite until the fire is completely extinguished and cold to the touch.
