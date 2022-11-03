NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Gas prices in New Mexico are beginning to trend downward, according to AAA. Right now, the statewide average is $3.55 for a gallon of regular unleaded.

That’s five cents less than this day last week, but 19 cents more a gallon than this day last year. Drivers in Farmington are paying the most; Albuquerque drivers are paying the least.

AAA says a decrease in demand is likely contributing to lower prices at the pump.