NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – AAA announced Thursday that New Mexico’s average price for a gallon of gas saw a slight drop from last week. According to the company’s Weekend Gas Watch, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is $3.54, about one cent less than this time last week and 17 cents more than this time last year.
They say Farmington drivers are paying the most, with an average of $3.88 and Albuquerque drivers pay the least at $3.34 per gallon. AAA says the national average price is currently at $3.80, which is two cents more than this time last week and 38 cents higher than the price per gallon at this time last year.