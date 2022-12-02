NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch released information about gas prices in the state. The report said gas prices are falling statewide.

According to AAA NM, the average price for fuel in New Mexico is $3.26 for a gallon of unleaded gas. The organization said that the price is 10 cents less when compared to last year’s rate.

They also reported it’s the seventh week in a row that the statewide average fell.

“While prices are still elevated, the state average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is the cheapest since January,” said AAA New Mexico spokesperson Daniel Armbruster, “However, the price of crude oil has been edging higher, which may result in slightly more expensive pump prices in the coming days.”

Through the gas prices website, New Mexico is shown as the 17th least expensive state for gas based on the average price of regular unleaded fuel.

On average, Albuquerque’s gas prices are at $2.98, according to the gas watch. It is the lowest rate in the state. Farmington residents pay the most at an average of $3.82.

Nationally, the group said gas rates sit around $3.47. The highest price is in Hawaii at a $5.19 average, and the lowest is in Texas at $2.84.