AAA: Airline travel down as more people take road trips

New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The number of road trips is on the rise while air travel is expected to see a drastic drop. AAA says in our region which includes New Mexico and nearby states people are expected to take 49 million trips from Jul 1 through the end of September. That’s nearly a 14% drop compared to the same time last year. Most of that travel is expected to be road trips. Only 1.2 million people are expected to travel by air this summer, as for when that could pick back up.

“We do expect to see a resurgence first in domestic travel as social distancing guidelines, and stay at home orders, they start to diminish especially as gas prices remain low and then as vacationers navigate toward road trips we’ll see more family bookings including air, car, hotel,” said Daniel Armbruster of AAA New Mexico.

Average gas prices are expected to rise in the coming months.

