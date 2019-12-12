‘A World of Wearable Art’: Placitas library exhibit combining art and fashion

PLACITAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico art show is going beyond your typical paintings and sculptures. Instead, they’re combining art and fashion. It’s called “A World of Wearable Art” and it’s now open to the public.

The show is one of the main fundraisers for the Placitas Community Library. The library’s art committee says the artists put a lot of work into these pieces, just like others would with more traditional mediums of art, but instead, the pieces can be taken out into the public.

“This is wearable art. Instead of having to bring people over to your house to see what you have, you can take what you have out into the world which is pretty exciting,” said Rebecca Cohen, a member of Placitas Community Library’s art committee. “I’m amazed because the work is so well-crafted and so unique and so beautiful and so accessible and that’s really special.”

Sixteen artists are behind this year’s show, which features everything from jackets and hats to jewelry and purses. All of the items are for sale and 25% of the proceeds go back to the library.

Cohen says this year’s show was curated by Geri Verble. The exhibit has an international theme.

“The woman who curated it is Geri Verble and her idea was to bring in lots of different fabrics and designs from all across the world but items that are made here in New Mexico, here in Placitas,” said Cohen. “She did such a good job. As the various artists, and there are 16 of them, were bringing their work into the library, people who were installing the work were taking things off their arms and saying ‘oh I’ll buy this.’ Some things never made it to the wall. We have many, many items here that did make it to the wall and we have an increasing supply so sometimes as things sell, we can replace them, which is great.”

The exhibit is open until Jan. 2. Since these pieces are for sale, the exhibit may get smaller as time goes on.

The exhibit is hosting a reception Friday, Dec. 13 from 5-7 p.m. at the library. Attendees will be able to meet the artists behind these creative works and try some international foods inspired by the origins of the pieces. Members of the community will also model some of the wearable art available for purchase.

