SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy’s credibility is under fire. The District Attorney filed a complaint stating several instances concerning the officer’s conduct. He is involved in dozens of cases that could now be in jeopardy.

Santa Fe Detective Patrick Ficke received a notice from the district attorney’s office saying she was no longer going to use him as a witness in any criminal cases. Now his lawyer – Thomas Grover – is filing a tort and civil rights claim – challenging the decision.

Grover explains, “Deputy Ficke as well as some other Santa Fe sheriff’s officers, or deputies, were involved in a cluster of officer-involved shootings. And deputy Ficke was involved in I believe three of them and that, you know, obviously put him in the spotlight.”

You might remember Patrick Ficke as an Albuquerque police officer and former department spokesperson but he resigned in 2013. District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies filed a complaint with the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy board on July 27th. She claims in at least two cases that the DA’s aware of – Ficke interfered with and interjected himself into pending criminal cases of confidential informants.

But his attorney Thomas Grover says this decision will impact crime victims. He shares, “Certainly some victims are going to, you know, suffer adverse actions because of those cases being dismissed. Can she do that? Absolutely. That’s her discretion to do it. But we’re challenging the basis by which she’s listed him as someone that she will not call because that essentially could put him out of a job.”

The complaint says the district attorney’s review of some of Ficke’s cases discovered facts in criminal complaints filed by Ficke that were not backed by evidence from body cameras.

KRQE reached out to the Santa Fe County District Attorney’s office to see how many cases it’s dismissed so far involving Ficke and how many could be impacted – we’re waiting to hear back.

Ficke is still employed at the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department working on administrative duties.