RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man has dedicated more than 2 decades to his local high school football team, serving as an inspiration for his players. Now getting to and from practice my be difficult. Sergio Lopez has always had a passion for football, he started editing videos for the Ruidoso High School football team in 2011 and today he is the assistant football coach.

Diagnosed at just 3-years-old with Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis, Lopez has been in a wheelchair for most of his life. Even though he can’t play, Lopez has never let his disability get in the way of his love for the sport. “2016 was actually my first year coaching on the field you know with the rest of the coaches and ever since you know I’ve been part of that program,” said Lopez. “I’ve been part of three state championships.”

But getting to and from practice is becoming challenging for Lopez, whose van is reaching 200,000 miles. Right now Lopez is depending heavily on his mom who is helping him get around. He’s hoping to invest in a car that will make transportation a lot less stressful, but it comes with a hefty price tag. “They’re asking for $42,000,” said Lopez. “It’s a 2014 Toyota Sienna with 21,000 miles on it, its equipped already with a ramp and lower floor modifications.”

Now he’s asking for help, raising the money needed to buy the minivan. A GoFundMe page was created to help him get his handicap vehicle.