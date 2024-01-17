NAMBE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico couple is celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary, this after the two from Nambe met in Elementary School.

Carolina and Ernesto Lujan said “I Do” January 15, 1949. They met in elementary school but way back then, they were hardly even friends. Over the years the couple developed a friendship, that friendship eventually turning into more. Today, the couple still lives in the home they built together.

Today the home, full of family pictures serves as a reminder that nothing good comes easy. “It’s really hard work, like they say things are easy, it’s not easy, we’re just persistent, we both did enjoy the same things that helped out a lot,” said Lujan.

As they reflect on 75 years together and renew their vows, it becomes clear all of that hard word was worth it. Carolina and Ernesto Lujan have three children, eight grandchildren and six great- grandchildren.