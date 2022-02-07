SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A multi-million dollar estate in Santa Fe is back on the market, along with its own theater building, meeting center and performance space comes a whole lot of history.

For $22 million, you could own the Spanish pueblo revival-style estate known as “Sol y Sombra” sprawling 20 acres of land on the Old Santa Fe Trail. Along with its 21 bedrooms, 26 baths, and a greenhouse with a tree gifted by the Dalai Lama.

It was also owned by Georgia O’keeffe who lived and painted there during her final years. The owners after her then started developing the property for multi-use.

Paul Duran is a real estate broker for Keller Williams, he explains, “It was approved for lodging, conference center, learning center and then it had the main home facility, the main home on it.”

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen bought it for 12-million dollars. “I sold it to him back in 2000 and he owned it for the past twenty two years. He’s since deceased,” Duran says.

Now the estate is selling for almost double that. A trend for many properties on the market.

Duran shares who would be the perfect owner for this estate. “Someone who just wants to come in and just enjoy the home and use the accessory buildings for their own purposes.” says Duran. “Or it’s a corporate retreat, where Google or someone like that, Netflix, somebody comes in and offers it to their employees as a place to regroup.”

Despite the hefty price tag, Duran says owning the property is a once in a lifetime opportunity. “There’s nothing else like it in town.”

According to the realtor, in the past month, five or six different companies have looked at the “Sol y Sombra” estate. The furnishings are included.