NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – 2022 has been an eventful year. With all the changes worldwide, there are still rays of light throughout the community. KRQE News 13 is looking back on some of the local heartwarming and unusual stories of the year.

A mother’s nightmare came true when her car was stolen with her two children inside, she was not about to make it easy for the theft to get away.

Those who rush to fight wildfires and work to protect the community and forest sometimes don’t have a home to return to. That’s why this group got a surprise donation.

The Rio Grande Cutthroat has experienced declining numbers in recent decades, the summer monsoon rains swept the wildfire ash into the waterways of the state. Leaving fish to be moved to safer waters.

These fossils have been recently uncovered in Northern New Mexico. The discovery may change our understanding of human history after finding mammoth remains.

Cottonwood Classical Prep does not have a gym on campus that is big enough for its boys’ basketball team. Despite that challenge and driving off-campus to practice, they made the 2022 state basketball tournament for the first time.

A New Mexican helped design athletic shoes that individuals use each day. Stan Hockerson revolutionized shoes, and now his designs are in just about every athletic shoe.

It was Super Bowl weekend, and this Los Angeles Rams Super Fan in Albuquerque got to show off his impressive display.

An Albuquerque family celebrated a big birthday for the smallest baby that Presbyterian has ever taken care of. The baby weighed 11 and a half ounces at birth.

A big celebration took place for Odean Dale’s special day. In September, Dale celebrated turning 101 at Beehive Homes Senior Living, where the community came together.

This hiker who went missing in the Sandia Foothills received help from local volunteers. Now her story is to educate others about this trail.

This man from Nebraska spent years tracking down a family treasure found in New Mexico. Although the car may need some TLC, it has sentimental value.

In September, beagles from testing facilities around the country finally found a new home. Four beagles are now with their new owners in Santa Fe.

The University of New Mexico received a rare honor. From now on, when someone looks at a map of the planet Mars, a massive crater is now named Wolfgang Elston, a man who led UNM’s Geology Department.

New Mexico saw a boom in the film and television industry. This organization offers students support to grow in the industry and help local students with their films.

The start of the Isotopes’ season means baseball and much more to this couple from Arizona. For forty years, this couple has been working seasonally at the park.

High school football player Justin Lucero was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis. Now, he credits football to be one of his biggest motivators.

Roswell High’s Dance team has a long history of being champions. This year they brought home their 14th win. For nearly 23 years, Kim Castro has led them to victory.