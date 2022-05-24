ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –A family’s house is still standing despite the Hermit’s Peak Calf Canyon fire burning all around it – but they say their worries are far from over. Kristen Duran has been displaced by the wildfire for more than a month. Her home is now an Albuquerque hotel room she shares with her two kids.

She shares her fears about the long road to recovery. “From Romeroville to Angel Fire to now Albuquerque, and we’re hoping to finally go home at the end of this week,” she said.

Mora is home for her and her two boys – who say they miss their house, playing baseball, and seeing their pets. While the flames didn’t reach their home this family has another problem on their hands. “Now maybe we survived the fire. But are we going to survive the flood? I don’t know. That’s just next on our worry list,” Duran said.

Last July during a heavy rainstorm, a burn scar from the Luna fire created flooding where they live. She worries it will happen again this year.

While Duran has been missing home, she knows going back won’t be easy. “I want to go home so bad but at the same time… I don’t know if I’m ready.”

So far the largest fire in state history has burned more than 311,000 acres, destroyed more than 350 homes, and has impacted livelihoods. Duran wants to remind people to have compassion for those impacted. “I mean, whether they’ve lost their homes, or they haven’t lost their homes, everyone’s going through something different. We have a long road ahead of us, that’s for sure.”

Duran is waiting for the road to her home to open back up so FEMA can do an inspection of the area. People affected by the wildfires can go to https://www.disasterassistance.gov/ to apply for financial help.