HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico couple is celebrating their platinum anniversary. After 70- years together the Lankford’s are proving that young love can last a lifetime.

John and Addie “Peepsie” Lankford have been by each other’s side for the past 70 years. They were just teens when they met through a mutual friend. Proving that age is just a number, in October 1953 the couple said “I Do” they’ve never looked back.

So what builds a relationship like theirs that will withstand the test of time? We asked. “Never go to bed mad I think that’s a good analogy, if people would practice that when they have a disagreement make sure the air is clear before the day ends,” said John.

Addie “Peepsie” said she’s never doubted their love for each other. “I can always count on John he’s always there for me, whatever the need is he tries to fill it and I appreciate that very much,” said Addie “Peepsie.”

Together the couple have 2 daughters, 3 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.