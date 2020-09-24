Valles Caldera National Preserve plans for prescribed burns

FILE – In this Sept. 26, 2011 file photo, cattle head toward a corral at Valles Caldera National Preserve, N.M.

JEMEZ SPRINGS (KRQE) – The National Park Service announced Thursday it is planning to initiate prescribed fires in the southwest corner of the Valles Caldera National Preserve later in the fall to reduce hazardous fuels, improve the habitats of wildlife, and create a healthier forest and watershed ecosystem.

The burns are planned between September 30 and December 31 and include 361 acres in the Southwest Banco Bonito area which is adjacent to New Mexico State Route 4 near mile marker 30. Also, 154 acres in Cajete Meadow, roughly 3 miles northeast of Jemez Falls Campground, will be burned.

Final decisions on whether or not a prescribed burn will proceed depending on conditions such as the national wildland fire preparedness level and resource availability, fuel moisture levels, air quality, and the weather forecast. The NPS will also take into account risk factors regarding COVID-19.

All updates on the burns will be available on the Valles Caldera website. Information on air quality and protecting your health is available on the department of health’s Environmental Public Health Tracking website.

