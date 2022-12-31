LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New York City might have the ball drop, and Atlanta has the peach drop, but a New Mexico city is doing things a little differently. Las Cruces is hosting a drop with a very New Mexican twist.

The 9th Annual Chile Drop is Saturday night. Festivities begin at 9 p.m. There’s live music and food leading up to the big event at the Plaza de Las Cruces.

At midnight, a 19 ft chrome chile gets lowered to ring in the new year. One thing about the chile is a mystery: the color. Will it be a red chile or a green chile?

That’s for the guests to decide. Voting will be encouraged to decide the chile’s color.