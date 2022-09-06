SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Old Man Gloom once again went up in flames Friday evening taking everyone’s hardships and struggles with him and the 98th burning of Zozobra was one for the record books. Zozobra organizers say 71,089 people were in attendance Friday in Santa Fe as old man gloom burned.

They say this broke the record set back in 2019 when 64,000 people showed up. For the first time since before the pandemic, the event was at full capacity with people packed into Fort Marcy Park. This year’s Zozobra burning featured a 90s theme. It’s part of the Decades Project counting up to the 100th anniversary. Albuquerque judge William Parnall voiced Zozobra.